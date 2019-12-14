The Onni development showing the sports fields amenity. The site may not be developed in the same way the last council intended.

Development of Onni’s park land amenity at least a year off

Pitt Meadows recreation master plan will determine land use, said Dingwall

Pitt Meadows is taking another look at the best use of the land Onni donated during the Golden Ears Business Park rezoning, and that may or may not be more sports fields, said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The developer gave the city an unprecedented 10.88 acres donation of land as part of its rezoning application for the light industrial developments third and fourth phases.

READ ALSO: Onni starting site work for Phase 4 of Golden Ears Business Park

The last council planned to use the site for an eight-lane running track around a CFL-size football field. There would also be a soccer field, viewing areas, 115 parking spaces and landscaped buffers from surrounding properties.

READ ALSO: Onni offers Pitt Meadows 11 acres for sports fields

But the transaction didn’t proceed as a straight contribution of land, explained Dingwall.

Instead, the city bought the land at a cost of $4.7 million from Onni. The funds came from a reserve that had been dedicated for the purchase of park land.

Then Onni dedicated the cash back to the city.

So, Dingwall said, council has given itself options – it has obtained the site, while creating a $4.7 million reserve that is earmarked for parks and rec.

The develop-able site is actually eight acres in size, said Dingwall. Other lands included in the original figure quoted were for paths and berms.

Dingwall said a parks and rec master plan process is under way, with a report to be completed by the end of 2020. It will include public input, and prioritize park upgrades and facilities such as a potential new pool. It will plan for the short, medium and long term.

“We’re going to ask our citizens what they want,” said Dingwall.

He expects a pool to be debated – the mayor knows it is high on the wish list for many people, and has also heard from many who oppose the spending.

As part of its fill application to begin site work for phase 4, Onni recently gave the city another $1.5 million amenity contribution.

“It provides us with dollars we can dedicate where we need it,” said Dingwall.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows approves 4.52 per cent tax increase

Average house will see property taxes up $144 per year

Maple Ridge bear cub helps launch Christmas fundraiser

Name is needed for #19, says Critter Care

Maple Ridge boy receives Variety Red Heart Award

Hammond elementary student has been volunteering with the charity

Being Young: Saying goodbye to childhood

Think of all the things I’ve lived to see.

Citizen’s Ink: Holidays sharpen our focus on family and community

A Christmas wish for our children be free to be children

Christmas concert at Maple Ridge secondary

More performances in the park this Friday and Saturday

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Surrey councillor wants the policing transition process to ‘immediately stop’

Brenda Locke to make motion at Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider current plan

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

Vancouver homeless camp brings community, safety, home, says resident

Encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside is one of many that have sprung up in B.C.

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Most Read