Development would bring 350 units to Pitt Meadows

Proposal at the corner of Lougheed and Harris

A new housing development proposed for the intersection of the Lougheed Highway and Harris Road, on the northwest corner of the intersection, will be presented to the public on Nov. 13.

Ron Jones Ltd. is pitching a 350-mixed unit development on its long-held four-acre site at the junction of Lougheed Highway and Harris Road in Pitt Meadows.

An open house for Pitt Meadows residents seeking public input into the “innovative, eco-friendly project” will be held Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room in Heritage Hall at 12460 Harris Rd., said a press release from project spokeperson Kabel Atwall.

“It is critical for our group to get as much public feedback and comments for consideration prior to submitting applications to City of Pitt Meadows,” said Atwall.

“We want to create both an innovative and forward-looking project that will provide a spectacular gateway entry into Pitt Meadows, and also meet the varied housing interests of all potential residents ranging from first time buyers to families and seniors,” Atwall continued.

Site owner Ron Jones of Westcoast Auto Group has made several pitches to develop the land at 12621 Harris Rd.

It sits across Harris from a proposed development at the North Lougheed Study Area, which has recently been before countil.

Jones, now retired, wants to see the site “turned into something meaningful for future residents of the region.”

Atwall said the Pitt Meadows Official Community Plan shows a housing shortage, but demand will continue to grow over the next 20 years with the population expected to reach 22,331 by 2032.

The site would be situated adjacent to a new B-Line bus stop, and to shopping and other services. A further major advantage is the land sits outside the Agricultural Land Reserve “yet commands spectacular north mountain views in a natural setting,” said Atwall.

“This will be an eco-sensitive project with a mix of housing for all housing demands and at approximately 350 homes sits well within density requirements. Extensive landscaping and a large centre courtyard are planned to create a community within a community.”