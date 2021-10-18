Low returns prompt the revised order. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

DFO issues a non-retention of chum notice on Alouette

Ban in place until further notice

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has issued a revised update on recreational chum fishing on the Alouette.

According to the latest update, effective Oct. 16, people will not be allowed to retain Chum salmon, until further notice at five rivers, Alouette, Chehalis, Chilliwack/Vedder, Harrison, Stave, and at Nicomen Slough.

This order comes on the heels of low returns observed in the specified regions.

“The coast-wide returns of Chum salmon have been very poor and the current in-season estimate for the return to the Fraser River is 519,000 Chum. There is an 80 per cent probability that the run is between 422,000 and 652,000, and it is almost certain that the return will not meet the escapement goal of 800,000,” said the notice.

Earlier this month, the department issued a notice limiting salmon fishing opportunities on the Alouette.

READ MORE: DFO puts out limited fishing opportunities for Alouette River this season

For Alouette River and its tributaries, people will be allowed to fish for Chinook above 216th Street, including the North Alouette River and tributaries from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 with a daily limit of one fish.

People will also be able to fish for Coho from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, downstream of a line between two fishing boundary signs in Allco Park. This will have a limit of one hatchery marked per day.

While the department had initially opened Chum fishing with one per day until Dec. 31 as well, they decided to curtail it until Oct. 15 due to the low returns.

To keep up with the latest fishing bans and notices, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3BTyxqp

ALSO READ: New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

