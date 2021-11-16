Diminishing risk of new flooding on Alouette, says B.C. Hydro

The overall risk for any new flooding on the Alouette watershed is diminishing, according to B.C. Hydro.

B.C. Hydro released an updated water flow forecast from the Alouette Lake Reservoir at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the update, the flow rates on the South Alouette have stabilized and the forecast release rates are expected to remain at the current levels for the rest of the day and reduce over the next 24 hours.

The North Alouette flow rate and water levels continues to drop as the rainfall from the weekend rain event flushes through the watershed. The risk of any new flooding in the Alouette watershed continues to be diminishing as the water levels and flow rates drop, said B.C. Hydro.

On Nov. 14, B.C. Hydro had released a spill notification on the Alouette dam to let excess water out through the spill gate. Added to the spill were the heavy rains that prompted them to issue a flood alert notice on Nov. 15, which alerted residents that the reservoir forebay levels had reached free crest elevation and that the alert would remain in effect until rescinded.

Mark Laing, the Search and Rescue (SAR) manager for the Ridge Meadows SAR spoke with The News and said that while B.C. Hydro had initially alerted them to be prepared to hand out evacuation notices, they were later asked to stand down after it was determined evacuations wouldn’t be necessary. He however insists that people still need to be careful going near the water.

“I know some people might find the weather event, which is so rare, fascinating. But we urge people to not go out to watch the extreme weather event unfold,” he said. “If you are too close to water’s edge that is still dangerous, we recommend not doing it.”

