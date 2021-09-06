Disable mom pleads for return of mobility scooter

A Maple Ridge mother of six says thieves stole her only way of getting around

A disabled Maple Ridge mother of six is pleading for the return of her scooter stolen from her home during the weekend.

Annie Dean put out a call for help and a warning to others after her mobility scooter was stolen from her Maple Ridge carport between 1 and 5 a.m. on Sunday morning.

“I cannot get around without it, and I am just devastated,” she said, asking for help to spread the word in hopes someone saw something or caught the theft on surveillance or dash cam.

In hunting for her scooter or witnesses, Dean said she learned of other similar thefts.

“While I was showing pictures to people, there was another lady asking people the same thing. It seems disabled people’s scooters are being taken all over Maple Ridge,” said Dean.

She’s anxious to recover her own scooter, but at the same time “warn others in the community.”

A neighbour and friend put out an alert on the Protecting Maple Ridge 2021 Facebook page, saying “she has minimal to zero mobility in her legs so they literally stole her only method of transportation.”

Anyone with information about the theft are asked to email her at: anniedean32@gmail.com.

Or, people can call the non-emergency line for the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, File #rm21-18239.

