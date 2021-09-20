Ditton Street will be closed at the CP railway crossing early next week. (Google photo)

Ditton Street will be closed at the CP railway crossing early next week. (Google photo)

Ditton Street in Maple Ridge closed Monday to Wednesday

CP doing work at railway crossing

Ditton Street in Maple Ridge will be closed at the CP Rail crossing from Monday to Wednesday.

Canadian Pacific Railway has informed the City of Maple Ridge they will be doing construction work on the rail crossing on Ditton Street south of Maple Crescent.

The road in the Hammond neighbourhood will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The city advises that residents will need to use Lorne Avenue at Maple Crescent to move in and out of the neighbourhood during the construction. Residents of the neighbourhood are encouraged to take the increased traffic at this intersection into account when planning their trips, and leave early.

The city has reached out to Coast Mountain Bus Company to alert them to this closure, as it will impact bus routes.

READ ALSO: Province stops Maple Ridge riverside development

READ ALSO: Man loses appeal of murder conviction in Maple Ridge shooting

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Citymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Bears to get active in the next two weeks, says Maple Ridge WildSafe BC coordinator
Next story
Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Just Posted

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, in Chambly, Que., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 MPs to sit in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Ditton Street will be closed at the CP railway crossing early next week. (Google photo)
Ditton Street in Maple Ridge closed Monday to Wednesday

In September alone, Maple Ridge has seen 13 instances of bears coming into the community due to poorly secured garbage, according to WildSafe BC’s WARP. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Bears to get active in the next two weeks, says Maple Ridge WildSafe BC coordinator

Artist Rain Pierre (centre), with his Rain Awakens team. (Rain Pierre/Special to The News)
Katzie artist hoping to do reconciliation through artwork