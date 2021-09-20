Ditton Street in Maple Ridge closed Monday to Wednesday

Ditton Street will be closed at the CP railway crossing early next week. (Google photo)

Ditton Street in Maple Ridge will be closed at the CP Rail crossing from Monday to Wednesday.

Canadian Pacific Railway has informed the City of Maple Ridge they will be doing construction work on the rail crossing on Ditton Street south of Maple Crescent.

The road in the Hammond neighbourhood will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The city advises that residents will need to use Lorne Avenue at Maple Crescent to move in and out of the neighbourhood during the construction. Residents of the neighbourhood are encouraged to take the increased traffic at this intersection into account when planning their trips, and leave early.

The city has reached out to Coast Mountain Bus Company to alert them to this closure, as it will impact bus routes.

