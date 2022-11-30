Dozens of Lower Mainland schools declare snow day following chaotic overnight storm

Dozens of vehicles were stranded on the Northbound lanes of the bridge for several hours Tuesday (nov. 29) as crews worked to plow and salt the bridge deck including several transit busses and semi-trucks. Eventually, Main Road crews were able to get several trucks onto the bridge and began freeing up some of the stuck vehicles. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Dozens of Lower Mainland schools are closed Wednesday, following a chaotic night of car crashes, multi-hour commutes and power outages for residents hit by the first real snow storm of the season.

School districts in Chilliwack, Hope, Langley, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge have told students to stay home and enjoy a snow day, amounting to the closure of about 151 schools.

Student and staff safety is paramount. Due to very icy road conditions, we have determined that schools will be closed for students and staff today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. All Rentals, Community Schools and Daycares are also closed. pic.twitter.com/2aROHyenuN — Chilliwack Sch.Dist. (@ChilliwackSD33) November 30, 2022

Students at the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus have also been told to avoid the roads. UBC said classes scheduled before 1 p.m. won’t run, while SFU said classes are cancelled for the entire day. Its Vancouver and Surrey campuses remain open, however.

Khalsa Schools of BC has also decided to close its four locations throughout the Lower Mainland.

SFU’s Burnaby campus is closed today, November 30, until 10:30am due to current campus road conditions. Vancouver & Surrey campuses remain open and all online classes will proceed as scheduled. Updates will be shared on https://t.co/7ZyMtyknHt and here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/AMoDNBNwC0 — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) November 30, 2022

