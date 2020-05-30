Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Range of camps are available throughout the summer, but 2020 will certainly be different than year’s past. (THE NEWS/files)

It will no doubt be a different summer in B.C. than ever in recent history, and parents hoping to offer to give their children some normalcy with summer camps will have to count out overnight trips.

On Saturday (May 30), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new health order banning overnight camps for children and youth indefinitely.

She said that despite the fact that children don’t seem to be as deeply impacted by the novel coronavirus, overnight camps usually involve many children and voiced concern about being able to physically distance.

Earlier this week, she said that health officials have been encouraging groups to focus on day camps.

“There is not a situation that we can see this summer where overnight camps for youth or for school-aged kids can be done in a way that would prevent transmission of this virus.”

