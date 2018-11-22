Drew Scott of Property Brothers and his new bride Linda Phan. (Contributed)

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Maple Ridge celebrity Drew Scott was part of WE Day Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Thursday, and gave a shout out to his hometown, to the delight of many in the audience.

A star of the Property Brothers show with his twin brother Jonathan, Scott was flossing up on stage and talking about his high school days at Thomas Haney from Grades 9-12, and the charitable work done by students there, and at Maple Ridge Secondary.

Scott and wife Linda Phan were joined by speakers and performers there to inspire the audience, including another Maple Ridge celebrity in Karina LeBlanc, Sarah McLachlan, Lights, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Peter Mansbridge.

