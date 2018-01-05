Ice warning issued for Sea to Sky Highway. (THE NEWS/Files)

Driving from Maple Ridge to Whistler?

It will be slick on the roads this a.m., says Environment Canada

Drive carefully if you’re hitting the slopes this weekend because you could be sliding on more than the ski slopes.

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for the Sea-to-Sky Highway up to Squamish and Whistler.

“Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said Friday morning.

It says the freezing rain in both Whistler and Pemberton this morning will change to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

But few millimetres of ice could remain on the roads.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Previous story
Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair
Next story
B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Just Posted

More paid firefighters in Pitt Meadows needed: Dingwall

Too expensive responds councillor Bell

Letter: Council could be hurting downtown development

Significant tax increases will raise the cost of housing in Maple Ridge.

Massive agenda for Pitt Meadows council in 2018

Dealing with Onni, pool, firehall, underpasses and more in an election year

Driving from Maple Ridge to Whistler?

It will be slick on the roads this a.m., says Environment Canada

Kate Zanon leaving Pitt Meadows

Senior city hall staff member on to Port Moody

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

Most Read