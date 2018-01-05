Driving from Maple Ridge to Whistler?

It will be slick on the roads this a.m., says Environment Canada

Ice warning issued for Sea to Sky Highway. (THE NEWS/Files)

Drive carefully if you’re hitting the slopes this weekend because you could be sliding on more than the ski slopes.

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for the Sea-to-Sky Highway up to Squamish and Whistler.

“Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said Friday morning.

It says the freezing rain in both Whistler and Pemberton this morning will change to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

But few millimetres of ice could remain on the roads.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.