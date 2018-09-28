Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Two people have been hurt and dozens more have been forced out by a fire that tore through an upper floor of a multi-storey apartment tower in North Vancouver.

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building in the city’s Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.

Firefighters managed to contain most of the damage to two suites of the concrete structure but many other units have been affected by smoke and water.

Two people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The entire building was evacuated and at least 30 residents were sheltered at a nearby community centre.

There’s no word when evacuees will be allowed to return and a cause of the fire remains under investigation, although officials say it is not considered suspicious. (CKNW)

The Canadian Press

