The fire at the townhouse complex on Fraser Crescent in Mission severely damaged at least four units. Facebook photos.

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Several suites damaged, Mission firefighters still on scene

Several suites were severely damaged in an early-morning fire that ripped through a townhouse complex in Mission.

The fire occurred around 1 a.m., Aug. 20, and the flames spread to at least four units at the Fraser Crescent complex.

The Mission firefighters were reportedly on scene very quickly, and are still present at the building.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Record has reached to the Mission Fire Rescue Service for more details.

Updates coming.

