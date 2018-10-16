A pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire north of Prince George, B.C. is shown in a photo provided by Dhruv Desai. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dhruv Desai

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned one week ago in central British Columbia, says the dust that settled on homes near the blast site does not pose a health threat.

The latest post on the Enbridge website says earth sampling near Prince George shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Enbridge also says construction of an access road to the damaged line continues and repair crews may be able to reach the scene later this week, although the company has already said there is no timeline to return the 91-centimetre pipeline to service.

FortisBC, the company that distributes natural gas to about one-million homes and businesses in B.C., is urging customers to limit non-essential use of the fuel while the line is shut off and a second, smaller pipeline is running at reduced capacity.

The Vancouver Park Board says it is doing its part to reduce consumption by turning down thermostats in the parts of city-run buildings where there will be a minimal impact to the public, such as staffing areas and common areas.

Park board spokeswoman Margo Harper says heat in childcare centres, swimming pools and the on-demand heaters at ice rinks will not be affected.

The Canadian Press

Most Read