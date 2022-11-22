FILE - Premier David Eby announced his plan to create a new ministry solely devoted to housing on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

FILE - Premier David Eby announced his plan to create a new ministry solely devoted to housing on Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

Housing currently overseen by attorney general

Housing will soon have its own ministry in B.C.

Premier David Eby announced the incoming change Tuesday (Nov. 22), saying more is needed to tackle the province’s supply and affordability challenges.

“The housing crisis deserves the attention of a full ministry and the resources that come with it,” he said in a statement.

Housing in B.C. is currently lumped in under the responsibilities of the attorney general, a position now filled by MLA Murray Rankin. Rankin is also the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.

Prior to that, housing was overseen by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, before municipal affairs branched off into its own ministry.

Eby said he’ll name who the new minister of housing is when he reveals his full cabinet on Dec. 7.

His Tuesday announcement comes just one day after he released his plan to tackle the province’s housing crisis, including a proposed Housing Supply Act and amendments to the Strata Property Act. If passed, the former will give the province a more hands-on role in setting and enforcing housing targets for individual municipalities. The latter promises to remove rental and age restrictions from strata-run buildings, except for those for people aged 55-plus.

READ ALSO: Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHousingHousing and Homelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vandalism damages Christmas park light display in Lower Mainland community
Next story
17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

Just Posted

During a recent lunch hour, Wyatt Gardner heard an unexpected racket coming from his backyard, near the Kanaka Creek fish fence. He suspected he knew what it might be. “I heard a great big noise coming from the far end of my property,” he explained. “As soon as I saw the bear, I grabbed my bucket and camera and ran to get this picture. In order to take this shot, I decided to stand on a five-gallon bucket, because I am only 4 ft. 10 in.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

The Canadian Women’s National Softball Team finished in second place in the XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press photo)
Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

Maple Ridge Alliance Church is holding an event to help those suffering loss this Christmas season. (Maple Ridge Alliance Church Facebook/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge church holding free event for those experiencing loss this Christmas season

Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)
Traffic delays begin in South Bonson area of Pitt Meadows