Election 2019, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Q & A: People’s Party candidate wants to cut housing red tape

Bryton Cherrier, People’s Party of Canada

Birth place: Richmond, B.C.

Occupation: YouTuber and active member of People’s Party of Canada

Main reason for running? What do you want to accomplish?

Even after the past two years, I ran under a provincial party (B.C. Libertarian Party) and now… I feel I have a chance being with the People’s Party. I have been a fan of Max (Bernier), since he holds similar views to mine. But deep down, I want to represent the people in the area. I grew up here in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. So I hold close what this area means to me I just want to generate change and do good things for people in life.

Question: How would you or your party address the constantly increasing cost of living and housing?

Answer: While I do believe housing is a provincial jurisdiction, and in the past there have been federal housing programs, I do think we need to deal with the private sector of housing first. What I would do is scrap the capital gains on people selling homes and cut red tape on construction for houses to be built along with a possible investigation into money laundering on a federal level.

Question: Why would your party be most effective in addressing homelessness and mental illness in Maple Ridge?

Answer: We feel that with our policies, we would give room to breath for people so they can actually afford housing because there are some people who are on their last paycheque, then all of a sudden they become homeless. As somebody in the past who has lived in a van because … it was the cheapest thing I could find to bridge my affordability needs … this shouldn’t be happening. I feel that if I was an MP, I would support any legislation that is proposed in Parliament that would decriminalize drugs and also give wrap-around (support) to those with mental illness.

Question: What is the most pressing environmental issue and how would you address it?

Answer: I think on the local area, it’s the salmon fisheries. As much as I’m a person who believes in less regulation since that gives people more opportunities and choices, I also believe in common sense regulaton in regard to our eco systems and environment and I would support any bill that would actually regulate that eco-system.