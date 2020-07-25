Cultus Lake Fire Department has been called to a possible drowning at or near Entrance Bay. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: RCMP confirm drowning death at Cultus Lake in Fraser Valley

Unidentified adult confirmed deceased after drowning at Entrance Bay

RCMP have confirmed a drowning death Saturday afternoon at Cultus Lake.

“I can confirm an adult person drowned at Entrance Bay at Cultus Lake today,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Informing the next-of-kin has not been done, so we’re not releasing a name. There’s no evidence of criminality and the RCMP and B.C. Coroner’s Service are investigating.”

The Cultus Lake Fire Department was dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the 2900-block of Columbia Valley Road on July 25.

There were reports that a person fell into the water at or near Entrance Bay and people in a boat on the water were searching for them.

At 4:05 p.m. it was reported that the person was in an ambulance and being tended to by paramedics.

Initially, crews were preparing to set up at Cultus Lake elementary for an Air Ambulance. It is unclear if the helicopter was called off.

RELATED: Chilliwack dad rescues his two young daughters after truck plunges into Cultus Lake

 

