Emergency Response Team deployed to assist in arrest of 28-year-old Maple Ridge man

Police were called to the Hammond neighbourhood Monday afternoon

RCMP Emergency Respond Team were called to the 20300 block of Dale Drive in the Hammond neighbourhood of Maple Ridge around 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 where a 28-year-old man was arrested. (Christina Sakali/Special to The News)

A 28-year-old Maple Ridge resident was arrested Monday afternoon after police were called to the Hammond area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called to the 20300 block of Dale Drive around 12:45 p.m., according to Const. Julie Klaussner.

RCMP ERT report to an incident in the Hammond neighbourhood of #MapleRidge where a 28-year-old man was arrested. @MapleRidgeNews pic.twitter.com/BtQ0gs4TNa — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) June 23, 2020

“In an abundance of caution the Ridge Meadows detachment engaged ERT to assist with the arrest,” she explained.

Klaussner said the man was arrested without incident.

No other details about the incident are available at this time.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

RCMP Emergency Respond Team were called to the 20300 block of Dale Drive in the Hammond neighbourhood of Maple Ridge around 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 where a 28-year-old man was arrested. (Christina Sakali/Special to The News)