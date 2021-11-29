Rainstorm will begin on B.C.’s south coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, then will hit the Fraser Valley by Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo.)

Environment Canada: 3rd atmospheric river to hit Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver tomorrow

Another 50 to 100 mm expected to fall Tuesday to Wednesday

Another 50 to 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver starting tomorrow (Nov. 30), according to Environment Canada.

The latest system will be the third atmospheric river to hit the Lower Mainland in under a week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sunshine Coast for another “prolonged period of heavy rain.”

The rainstorm will begin on B.C.’s south coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, then will hit the Fraser Valley by Tuesday night, and continue to fall at a heavy pace through Wednesday.

The region will also be hit by strong southeasterly winds of up to 60 kilometres an hour.

Expect to see water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas, as rising freezing levels and snowmelt contribute to the runoff.

RELATED: B.C. set to use Alert Ready system when next storm strikes in days ahead

