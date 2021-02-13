(Black Press Media files)

Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Environment Canada put a snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning (Feb.13).

Pacific moisture in an approaching frontal system is mixing with the arctic front along Vancouver Island, according to the warning. They predict both areas to be covered in 5 to 10 centimeters of snow by the afternoon before it eases off.

The warning advises drivers to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions” as the highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are hit with snow.

In Vancouver, windchill values will be at -8 degrees this morning and be at -6 degrees by evening, with winds at 15 kilometres an hour. It’s expected to snow another 5 centimeters on Sunday morning, before mixing with rain late afternoon.

For Abbotsford, wind chill values will be at -10 degrees this morning, but go up to -7 degrees by night. Winds will be at 15 kilometres an hour.

There’s a 40 per cent chance of snow on Sunday morning, but it will start with certainty near noon with 2 to 4 centimeters, and continue through the night. Steady winds will continue from the previous day, with windchill values at -6 degrees.

RELATED: Tips for driving in the snow

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Friend of Maple Ridge resident who died in Richmond describes him as a “good soul”
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge prison grew to 27 cases

Just Posted

Members of Seniors Helping Santa organize the many items they received this past Christmas. (Bev Schmahmann/Special to The News)
Community digs deep for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society’s Seniors Helping Santa project

More than double the donations were given this year for seniors in need

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 27, 2021. (Maple Ridge News file)
COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge prison grew to 27 cases

Just one active case now at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

(Black Press Media files)
Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond. (Facebook)
Friend of Maple Ridge resident who died in Richmond describes him as a “good soul”

Raj Bhela died after falling down a flight of stairs in Richmond

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Ross Yaxley of Chilliwack made his 100th blood donation on May 27, 2013. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 is Donor Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 14 to 20

Donor Day, Love Your Pet Day, Do a Grouch a Favour Day are all coming up this week

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their current placements or receive financial support, says Ministry

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)
Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

The B.C. government is in the process of procuring an anti-racism training module for policymakers and senior-level government officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
B.C. government looking to anti-racism training for high-level officials

The project aims to tackle systemic, institutional racism at the highest levels of government

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Most Read