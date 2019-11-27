Extinction Rebellion, shown here at a past protest, will be holding a “funeral procession” in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Extinction Rebellion/Facebook)

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

A group of environmental activists are hosting a funeral-themed procession in Vancouver on Black Friday.

The event, dubbed “Funeral for Extinction” will be hosted by Extinction Rebellion, the group that closed down bridges across Canada on Oct. 7 in an attempt to spur more climate change action from the federal government.

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

According to the Facebook page for the event, it’s meant to symbolize that if nothing is done about climate change, the “climate and ecological crisis will worsen, leaving us with a future of droughts, floods and starvation.”

It is being held on Black Friday to bring attention to how corporations encourage buying “unnecessary” goods.

Participants are asked to wear black funeral attire and be as “theatrical” as possible, including wearing face veils, top hats and suits.

The procession will start in Art Phillips Park at 1 p.m., and wind its way through the streets and malls of the city’s downtown.

At 2:30 p.m., the procession will arrive at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Avenue for a clothing swap, seed trade, and a chance to learn how to mend clothing.

The mock funeral procession is taking place the same day as a climate strike hosted by Sustainabiliteens Vancouver. The group, which has hosted the past Vancouver climate strikes, has dubbed this week’s event “Futurefest.”

The climate strike will be held at Vancouver City Centre SkyTrain Station, and run from noon till 3 p.m.

Unlike previous strikes, this one will not have a march component, but will include a welcome dance, a flash mob, a clothing drive, and an open mic.

The group said the event is mean to prove that “sustainability shouldn’t have to be a luxury product.”

READ MORE: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Just Posted

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man facing surgery after accident on Tuesday

Man’s son travelling from Washington State to be with his family

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas luncheons a ‘good time’ for seniors

Both centres have holiday closures.

Pitt Meadows police seeking suspects

Release photos in connection to BnEs

VIDEO: Hair and makeup artists needed to help people in need in Maple Ridge

Help Portrait gives free family photos to those in need

Almost 600 homes in Maple Ridge without power

BC Hydro says a tree has come down on some power lines

Dignity Breakfast gets ‘slammed’

Thomas Haney student performs poetry at Salvation Army fundraiser.

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Langley shelter aims to find homes for every animal by Christmas

The I’ll Be Home For Christmas campaign seeks homes for more than 100 cats and dogs

Most Read