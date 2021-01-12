Era Maple Ridge starting to take shape, ahead of schedule

80 per cent of apartments sold in first phase of Johnston Meier project

The Era Maple Ridge development in downtown Maple Ridge is starting to take shape. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Era Maple Ridge development on Dewdney Trunk Road is starting to take shape, and the first phase is almost sold out a year before completion.

Andrea Hakesley, sales manager for the project, said the first phase includes 110 market condos that are already 80 per cent sold. The apartments range in price from $379,900 to $589,900 – the latter being two bedrooms and a den. There will be an additional 49 rental apartments in the first phase, to help easy the tight vacancy rates in the city. There are also 33 townhouses, marketed as “city homes,” which range in price from $626,900 to $697,900.

The first phase will consist of three condo buildings with rows of townhouses between them. The north building will be six storeys in height, while the south buildings will be four and five storeys. There will be retail spaces facing Dewdney Trunk Road.

“It’s going to totally change downtown Maple Ridge,” said Hakesley of the massive development – seven phases on a 7.4-acre site which will stretch from Plaza Street to 224th Street, situated between Dewdney Trunk Road and Brown Avenue.

Jeremy Towning, vice-president of SwissReal, said the project is ahead of its construction schedule, and he anticipates completion of the first phase in December 2021 or January 2022.

The second and third phases will then be ready for construction to begin. The second phase will see construction of a two storey amenities clubhouse with a pool, gymnasium, golf simulator, offices and more.

It will also feature a 20-storey apartment building which will be the highest in the city. Occupants will have views of the Fraser River in the south or mountains in the north.

“Every view is going to be a million-dollar shot,” he said.

Phases three will be a six-storey wood frame building on Dewdney Trunk Road. Phases two and three are still in the design phase.

Once finished, the nearly 900 unit development will offer market and rental homes, as well as 50,000 sq. ft. of commercial and 10,000 sq. ft. of office space.

The development is a partnership between Bruce Johnston, Tom Meier and SwissReal Group. The two men are partners in Johnston Meier Insurance, which was established in 1973 has 41 offices across B.C.



