Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

People can return to their tents and shacks at Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge following the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

The provincial fire commissioner issued the evacuation order 11 days ago on March 1, after three fires, along with explosions took place in the last week of February. No one was injured.

Tent city residents were sent to the former temporary emergency shelter on Lougheed Highway while the cleanup took place.

According to the city on March 3, more than 130 propane tanks, along with two cans of gasoline, were removed from the site during the cleanup and during Feb. 23-24 inspections of the camp.

The repopulation of the camp, however, is also being disputed. Pivot Legal Society said the city is only allowing residents who were verified during the Feb. 23-24 inspections into the camp. Pivot claims many residents were unable to be verified during that process, leading to a “gross undercounting of residents.”

Mayor Michael Morden said Monday, in a news release, that a plan is in place for the camp and follows the Feb. 8 Supreme Court order that spelled out safety measures to be taken.

“We have a plan in place to allow verified occupants of the site to return. We will continue to explore ways to ensure that social support systems are in place to see the camp come to an end,” Morden said.

The camp will have 24-hour security monitoring people entering and leaving.

B.C. Housing is in the process of restoring power to the washroom and shower facility and installing the heating system for the warming tent, the city said.

No propane, gasoline, aerosol paint cans or other ignition sources or accelerants nor will construction materials be allowed on site.

Pivot also is waiting to hear about its appeal of the Supreme Court order, issued Feb. 8 and which allowed Maple Ridge to require people to be identified and registered as verified residents and gave police power to kick people out of the camp and make arrests.

Previous story
B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet
Next story
Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

Maple Ridge looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications

Extra fee will cover costs for reviewing applications

Northern visitor enthralls birders in Maple Ridge

Hawk-owl hanging around North Alouette River

Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Bylaw banning bicycling on three downtown sidewalks soon to council

Maple Ridge allows cycling on most sidewalks

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of UFV conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford on Wednesday, March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

CAREER FAIR: Langley company keeps traffic moving

The next Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is on March 14 in Maple Ridge

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

Most Read