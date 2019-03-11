UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) Anita Place Tent City was evacuated March 2 upon orders of the fire commissioner. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

People can return to their tents and shacks at Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge following the lifting of the evacuation order Monday, according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

The provincial fire commissioner issued the evacuation order 11 days ago on March 1, after three fires, along with explosions took place in the last week of February. No one was injured.

Tent city residents were sent to the former temporary emergency shelter on Lougheed Highway while the cleanup took place.

According to the city on March 3, more than 130 propane tanks, along with two cans of gasoline, were removed from the site during the cleanup and during Feb. 23-24 inspections of the camp.

The repopulation of the camp, however, is also being disputed. Pivot Legal Society said the city is only allowing residents who were verified during the Feb. 23-24 inspections into the camp. Pivot claims many residents were unable to be verified during that process, leading to a “gross undercounting of residents.”

Mayor Michael Morden said Monday, in a news release, that a plan is in place for the camp and follows the Feb. 8 Supreme Court order that spelled out safety measures to be taken.

“We have a plan in place to allow verified occupants of the site to return. We will continue to explore ways to ensure that social support systems are in place to see the camp come to an end,” Morden said.

The camp will have 24-hour security monitoring people entering and leaving.

B.C. Housing is in the process of restoring power to the washroom and shower facility and installing the heating system for the warming tent, the city said.

No propane, gasoline, aerosol paint cans or other ignition sources or accelerants nor will construction materials be allowed on site.

Pivot also is waiting to hear about its appeal of the Supreme Court order, issued Feb. 8 and which allowed Maple Ridge to require people to be identified and registered as verified residents and gave police power to kick people out of the camp and make arrests.