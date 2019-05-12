The map shows the areas covered by the evacuation order and alert, south of Fraser Lake and east of the village. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

Fire grew to 260 hectares in size

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) issued an evacuation alert and order on the night of May 11 following the mid-afternoon fire that broke out near Fraser Lake.

LOOK BACK: Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

The fire was burning about 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake and had grown from 100 hectares to about 260 hectares in size by late in the night of May 11.

It was believed the blaze was human-caused, Molly Blower, information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre told Lakes District News.

The order, published on the RDBN’s website covers areas south of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake, and west and east of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac).

People must leave that area immediately and if help is needed with transportation they can call the RDBN at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Emergency Support Services can offer assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

Evacuees are advised to close all windows and doors; shut off all gas and electrical appliances (other than refrigerators and freezers); latch gates shut but not lock them; take valuable items like medicine, purses, wallets, and keys; and bring along pets in kennels or on leashes.

If assistance is needed with livestock, call 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

The evacuation alert covers the area south of Highway 16 to south of Klez Lake and east of Drywilliam Lake.

Those subject to the alert should be prepared for an evacuation order, know the location of family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, prepare to move any disabled persons or children, gather important items and arrange transportation and accommodation if the order is issued.

It was not yet known how many people would be affected by the order and alert, as Gerry Thiessen, chair of the board of directors of the RDBN told Lakes District News.

“I was originally told it would be around half a dozen, but that hasn’t been confirmed,” Thiessen said.

“The alert area has more homes because it takes in a couple of subdivisions. I’m waiting to hear back from the RCMP and search and rescue that went out there.”

The 20 firefighters on scene at the fire would remain there throughout the night, said Blower.

“I’m impressed with how quickly BC Wildfires went after the fire. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll have some positive news on it,” said Thiessen.

with files from Aman Parhar

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
