BC Ferries is adding extra sailings in anticipation of the Family Day long weekend. (Black Press Media File)

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

The BC Ferries is adding extra sailings to its Family Day long weekend schedule.

The upcoming weekend will see 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen-Vancouver Island route from Thursday Feb. 13 to Monday, Feb 17. in anticipation of the surplus of travellers. Last year across all routes more than 205,000 passengers used BC Ferries for the Family Day weekend.

BC Ferries says that usually the most popular travel times are Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Saturday morning, with many travellers leaving from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals. Family Day Monday and the following Tuesday are also very popular for those returning to the mainland from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

ALSO READ: New BC Ferries hybrid-electric vessels arrive in Victoria

BC Ferries recommends that people make reservations if they plan on sailing at these times, or consider travelling at less busy times.

Passengers with reservations should still plan to arrive 45 to 60 minutes early, and walk-on passengers should also be 45 minutes early.

Parking lots fill quickly, so BC Ferries is recommending that people ride-share or take transit as much as possible.

For the most up-to-date information on sailings visit bcferries.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial
Next story
Jordan Peterson in Russia for medical benzodiazepine detox: Daughter

Just Posted

Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Barns of Maple Ridge featured in new exhibit

From Barn To Table runs from Feb. 15 to Apr. 4

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Curious about living in the back yard?

Maple Ridge organizing tours of garden suites

ON COOKING: Reducing food waste also saves money

Culinary columnist Chef Dez offers tips to becoming a conscientious cook

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Premier Horgan to see ‘tsunami of resistance’ against Surrey’s plan to sink RCMP

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

Most Read