Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

The overnight temperature in the Chilcotin is expected to reach -38C by Tuesday

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast for northern B.C. in the days ahead.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Dec. 15 for the Peace River region and Pine Pass, with overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -38C and daytime highs only getting to -33C by Dec. 20.

“Arctic air will arrive as early as tonight. Gusty northerly winds and rapidly falling temperatures will accompany the arctic air. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.”

While there is no special weather statement in effect for the Omineca and Cariboo-Chilcotin regions just yet, residents and travellers can expect frigid temperatures there as well.

Communities such as Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake will see overnight temperatures of -33C and -35C by Monday and Tuesday night.

Residents in the Chilcotin, however, can expect the cold nights to arrive sooner with an overnight temperature of -32C expected in the Tatlayoko Lake area Saturday, Dec. 17, plunging to -37C by Tuesday night.

Read More: Cold, dry weather threatens fish habitat but not power demand: BC Hydro

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing for Langley triple-murderer begins Friday
Next story
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report

Just Posted

The Mission Secondary School leadership class cooked, packaged and delivered Christmas dinners to low-income individuals and families in Mission, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge over the weekend. (Dec. 10, 2022) /Submitted Photo
Mission Secondary students cook turkey dinner in Christmas-giving tradition

Bean Around Books & Tea will be hosting their Christmas fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 22. (Bean Around Books/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge book shop hosts Christmas fundraiser for charity

Taryn Myddleton, a Lower Mainland realtor, hosted a Dec. 10 donation drive at NorthRidge Church with the help of Maple Ridge mortgage broker Danika Meredith. (Taryn Myddleton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mortgage broker and realtor raise $1,000 in donation drive

Christmas display at 11776 Albertan St. in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Christmas displays to check out in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Pop-up banner image