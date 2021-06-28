Extreme heat has closed schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)

Extreme Heat closes schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Impacts year-round school, some high school students

The record breaking heat that has descended on southern B.C. has closed schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

With the forecast Monday for 43C and Environment Canada issuing a heat warning, School District 42 announced all school sites will be closed to students for the day. This alert impacts the balanced calendar school, Kanaka Creek Elementary, and also affects any secondary students who may have been planning to access schools this Monday.

“While the school facility itself is equipped with air conditioning, many Kanaka Creek students walk to school – some from considerable distances,” said Superintendent Harry Dhillon in a letter to parents. “At this time, the forecast for tomorrow is for 44C at dismissal.”

“I sincerely apologize for the added inconvenience this may pose during an already challenging time. Please know that this decision was made with the health and safety of our students top of mind.”

The last day of instruction for most schools in the district was Friday.

READ ALSO: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

READ ALSO: Heat wave sets new record for peak hourly demand: BC Hydro

Updates will be posted to the school district website.

Information from the BC Centre for Disease Control about warm weather safety in a time of COVID-19 can be found here.

