Family Day happenings in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The last Family Day celebration in Pitt Meadows happened back in 2020 and drew approximately 2,000 attendees of all ages. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

With the stat holiday coming up soon, both the City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows will be hosting plenty of activities for people to partake in, all of which are free or heavily discounted.

Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre will be offering half-off admission to everyone on Family Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a variety of drop-in activities happening during this time, with the exception of Pickleball, which will not be available on Feb. 20. There will also be a Play Gym session from 9 to 11 a.m. and a couple of Aqua Fitness classes running from 9:05 to 9:50 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the Albion Community Centre, there will also be 50 per cent off admission on Family Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will have the choice to participate in three different events happening throughout the day. Family yoga will run from 10:15 to 11 a.m. This will be followed by Family Zumba from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. There will also be Family Racquet Sports, which are available between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre will have free skateboarding and scootering opportunities from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Children between the ages of eight and 12 will be able to participate between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., while kids ages 12 to 18 can get in their free exercise between 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Those looking to have a more chill(ed) Family Day can go to Planet Ice, where they’ll be half-off admission from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Parent & Tot Skate goes from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., with the Public Skate happening from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows will be offering its only special skating opportunity on Family Day at the Pitt Meadows Arena from noon to 2:00 p.m. Admission and rentals will be free for the two-hour family skate event.

The Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre will be transformed into a giant carnival from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in order to celebrate the holiday. This Family Day Carnival will feature carnival games, a family mini gym station, arts and crafts, a selfie-photo station, a variety of board games, table tennis, foosball, billiards, air hockey, retro arcade, console gaming stations, and more. Admission to this event is free for all ages.

