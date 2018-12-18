Farmer warns about dike breach

Maple Ridge farmer Matthew Laity said the dike that protects his property and others from McKinney Creek needs to be raised, as heavy rains make breaches an annual event.

Laity got some photos and video of water running over the dike near his farm which is just south of Golden Ears Way, between 210th and 203rd Streets.

Laity said most of the water runs off developed property into the creek, coming from as far away as the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

He said during heavy rain events the water overflows the dike, as it did last Tuesday, and it will erode the dike to allow more water through.

Laity said the water is not causing a problem on his field at this time, but the dike system needs to be maintained.

David Pollock, Maple Ridge city engineer, said he is not yet aware of the problem, but city hall staff will be investigating.