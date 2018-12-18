(Contributed) Flooding breaches dike in Maple Ridge. See video @ mapleridgenews.com

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

Maple Ridge farmer Matthew Laity said the dike that protects his property and others from McKinney Creek needs to be raised, as heavy rains make breaches an annual event.

Laity got some photos and video of water running over the dike near his farm which is just south of Golden Ears Way, between 210th and 203rd Streets.

Laity said most of the water runs off developed property into the creek, coming from as far away as the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

He said during heavy rain events the water overflows the dike, as it did last Tuesday, and it will erode the dike to allow more water through.

Laity said the water is not causing a problem on his field at this time, but the dike system needs to be maintained.

David Pollock, Maple Ridge city engineer, said he is not yet aware of the problem, but city hall staff will be investigating.

Previous story
Caretaker jailed, must pay back money after stealing $260K from elderly B.C. couple

Just Posted

UPDATE: Donations flood into Friends in Need Food Bank

Firefighters for Families campaign raised $17,847

Another condo project filling in south Haney

Phase 1 calls for 23 units on 224th Street

Thomas Haney secondary hosts first Winter Carnival for community

THSS students are hosting event on Dec. 20.

‘Maple Ridge should rethink wider 240th Street’

Resident says four lanes will ruin neighbourhood

Ridge performers act in The Odd Couple production

Sara Zaitsoff plays the role of Sylvie, and Angela Bell stars as Olive Madison.

CP Rail Holiday Train brings rolling concert to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts benefit Christmas charities for 20th year

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Public crams the cruiser for food bank

Ridge Meadows RCMP raise almost 1,000 pounds of food in three hours

Groups preparing new pipeline legal challenge, argue government’s mind made up

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if the federal government reapproves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notorious Toronto triple killer gets third consecutive life sentence

Dellen Millard gets third consecutive life sentence for father’s death.

‘Subdued’ housing market predicted in B.C. through 2021: report

The Central 1 Credit Union report predicts “rising but subdued sales” over the next three years, with little movement in median home prices.

A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Was there any pop culture this year? Of course there was.

‘A stronger Alberta:’ Ottawa announces $1.6B for Canada’s oil and gas sector

Price of Alberta oil plummeted so low that Alberta’s Premier said Canada was practically giving it away

Wicked weather, including heavy snow, rainfall, hammers southern B.C.

Environment Canada has posted winter storm warnings for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3

Most Read