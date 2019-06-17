Aerial views of housing in Calgary. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

The federal Liberals say a new program to help new buyers pay for their first home will kick in on Labour Day.

The program that will help cover some mortgage costs will be available starting Sept. 2, only weeks before the October federal election.

READ MORE: CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

The government’s plan will see it pick up five per cent of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year, on a mortgage of no more than $480,000.

It plans to cover up to 10 per cent to spur construction for new homes.

There isn’t any interest on the federal money.

A buyer will have to repay it if they sell their house, or after 25 years of living in the home.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Just Posted

Sun shines on Car Free Day in Maple Ridge

First ever event featured live music, vendors and activity stations

Cyclists take over Maple Ridge

More than 100 cyclists took part in the 17th annual Race the Ridge

Flowers and ceramics take over the ACT Art Gallery

Ceramica Botanica runs until July 27

Streets blocked off downtown Maple Ridge for Race the Ridge

The 17th annual bike race kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

Give Hope Wings fundraiser launches Saturday from Pitt Meadows

Flying marathon will benefit low income Canadians needing flights for medical treatment

VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Lisa Dudley’s parents, Rosemarie and Mark Surakka, were at the Mission RCMP detachment Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Pride flag taken down by Township of Langley

Woman said she was told it was removed from her front yard because of a complaint

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Most Read