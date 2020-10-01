Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks with the media following party caucus in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Liberals revive bill that seeks to outlaw forced LGBTQ conversion therapy

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said this morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly

The federal Liberals have reintroduced a bill that would ban forcing children or adults to undergo therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The government had previously introduced the legislation in March, just before Parliament shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger said this morning that so-called conversion therapy is destructive, harmful and deadly.

Chagger says addressing the issue is an important step in advancing LGBTQ rights.

When the Liberals decided to prorogue Parliament in August, it ended the bill’s march through the legislative process and it had to be reintroduced.

NDP MP Randall Garrison says his party welcomes the return of the bill; it is likely to eventually pass through the House of Commons with the NDP’s support.

The Canadian Press

