Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Surrey on Aug. 30, 2019. (Surrey Board of Trade photo)

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh nominated in Burnaby South riding

Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was nominated Friday night as his party’s candidate for the B.C. riding of Burnaby South in the October federal election.

Surrounded by family, supporters and party members Singh declared that the coming election will be all about whose side the federal parties are on.

He said “rich and powerful companies want to make sure that the Conservatives and Liberals continue to work for them, and Canadians pay the price for that.”

Singh’s platform for the October vote — dubbed a New Deal for People — proposes an additional tax on multi-millionaires and the end of tax loopholes for the super-wealthy.

He says an NDP government would reinvest that money in people and their public services — including a universal pharmacare plan.

Other key elements of Singh’s strategy include building more housing and capping cell phone and internet bills.

