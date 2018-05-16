Federal Transporation minister making funding announcement Thursday in Pitt Meadows

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau. (Wikicommons)

Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau will be at the CP Rail intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows on Thursday to announce new infrastructure.

A government said the announcement will take place at the CP Vancouver Intermodal Facility on Kennedy Road, and will relate to infrastructure improvements for the Port of Vancouver.

In January, a delegation from the Gateway Transportation Collaboration Forum visited Pitt Meadows council.

Mike Henderson of the Greater Vancouver Gateway Council spoke for the group, which included representatives from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. Government agencies involved included TransLink, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, as well as Transport Canada.

Henderson said the transportation forum was formed to identify and seek funding for transportation infrastructure of national significance, and he spoke about the port, and the need to identify bottlenecks in the movement of goods.

He said an underpass at Harris Road and an overpass at Kennedy Road were both submitted for funding under the National Trade Corridors Fund, which will dispense $2 billion over 11 years.

The underpass at Harris Road would be four lanes with sidewalks, would cost an estimated $63 million, and take two or three years to complete, he said.

Kennedy Road would be a two-lane overpass with access for pedestrians and cyclists. It would cost $50 million, and also take two to three years to build.

Funding for an overpass at Allen Way will be submitted in the future, he said then.

Henderson said he had expected a response to the funding request in March, but so far the city has had no answer.

