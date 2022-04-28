A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds enshrining right to healthy environment but no clarity on what that means

Government will have up to two years after bill takes effect to define that right’s implementation

The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means.

The amendment to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act is one of 87 recommendations to the government made five years ago when the House of Commons environment committee completed a mandatory review of the act.

It took the government until April 2021 to introduce the change but that bill died without debate when the election was called in August. A bill was reintroduced in the Senate in February.

The legislation says the government will have up to two years after the bill takes effect to define how that right will be implemented when it comes to enforcing the act.

Nunavut Sen. Dennis Patterson says it makes no sense to enshrine a right into law without providing context for what that means.

But Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says any lawmaker knows you can’t define a legal element in regulation until that element exists.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Climate changeEnvironment

Previous story
Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.
Next story
B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Just Posted

A Maple Ridge cycle park will memorialize Jordan McIldoon, who was killed during a mass shooting incident in Las Vegas in 2017. (Special to the News)
New Maple Ridge bike park will honour victim of 2017 Vegas mass shooting

Tina Clelland has been part of the Ridge Meadows Home Show, and specifically the Body, Mind, Spirit Psychic Fair, for years. She will be giving readings and leading a few lectures during the 2022 event. (Special to The News)
Readings back with psychic fair in Maple Ridge

Gabriel Procyk has been traded to the Maple Ridge Burrards. (UMass Men’s Lacrosse/Special to The News)
Burrards trade sniper McIntosh in deal with Adanacs

Helen Kathleen Mussallem, the daughter of Solomon Mussallem – a former mayor and founder of Haney Garage. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge nurse credited for turning nursing into a revered career