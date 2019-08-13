Justice Minister David Lametti and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr share a smile at Hillcrest Farm during the federal investment announcement. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Feds invest a quarter million into B.C. cherry industry

South Korea is the next big market the B.C. Cherry Association is aiming for

The federal government is investing $241,000 into the BC Cherry Association to enhance global market research and grow Canada’s cherry exports internationally.

Justice Minister David Lametti stopped in at Hillcrest Farm on Tuesday, Aug.13, with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and members of the BC Cherry Association to announce recent funding on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and to take a picture at the Hillcrest cherry face cut-outs.

“This investment will support the sector in marketing high quality and great tasting cherries to customers here in Canada and around the world,” Minister Lametti said.

READ MORE: Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

READ MORE: Cherry season is only a few weeks away and as healthy as ever

With investment from the industry, in which members of the cherry association pay a levee for, the total comes to $482,000.

Sweet cherries are the eighth largest fruit commodity in land usage at 2,097-hectares yet are the second most valuable fruit export with over 10,000 metric tonnes being shipped overseas, according to 2017 statistics published by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Following the United States, China and Japan are the next leading consumers of Canadian fruits, but David Geen, vice-president of the cherry association, not only are they looking to increase exports to existing markets but narrow their sight on other Asian countries.

“(South) Korea is a very important cherry market and that’s the next one we are working on,” Geen said. “So we hope that that’s going to be in a couple of years.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

Minister Lametti expressed the importance of the B.C. cherry industry in context with the Canadian economy. He said that 96 per cent of sweet cherries are harvested in B.C.

“You are vital to our government’s strong trade agenda,” he said. “And that’s why we want to keep your industry strong and growing.”

The government, according to Minister Lametti, set a target of $75 billion in agri-food export by 2025; which the cherry industry is paramount in.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning
Next story
BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

Just Posted

Burrards face Shamrocks in WLA championship

Eliminate Salmonbellies in six games

Man charged after alleged robbery at a Maple Ridge business

Ian James Mackay has been charged with multiple offenses

Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Maple Ridge, CP Rail add 225th Street crossing to list

Sister mourns brother who died in police shooting in Maple Ridge

Yin Yin Din says her brother was a kind man

Letters: Pick the most natural time and stick with it

Flummoxed by survey on daylight saving time

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

‘Suspicious’ meat left in North Delta park prompts police warning

Meat has been dumped near the 63rd Avenue trail entrance four times in the last 30 days

The 2019 PNE Fair: What’s new, what’s not and when to visit

Music, rides, food and more for two-plus weeks in East Van, starting Saturday

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Surrey councillor slams mayor’s policing plan for reducing mental health officers

Locke says it’s ‘unconscionable” that proposed ‘Mental Health Team’ in new force calls for just 11 officers

Most Read