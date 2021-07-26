A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Feds on track to have enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for eligible Canadians

Enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over by week’s end

The federal government expects to receive enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week to fully inoculate all eligible Canadians.

Ottawa is anticipating shipments of roughly five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

That will bring the total number of doses received up to 68 million — enough to administer two doses to all 33.2 million Canadians aged 12 and over.

Those under the age of 12 will have to wait for trials on younger children to be completed before getting their jabs.

As of Friday, 57.45 per cent of Canadians 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, and 79.66 per cent had received at least one dose.

This week’s deliveries will include 3.6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 1.4 million doses of Moderna’s product.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

Coronavirus

Previous story
14-year term for brother of Surrey siblings killed in Lower Mainland gang conflict
Next story
B.C. forest fuel load becoming priority after decades of warnings

Just Posted

War Amps has made it possible for 14-year-old Callum Davies of Maple Ridge to enjoy a sport he loves, namely lacrosse. He’s been a member of the War Amps CHAMPS program since he was two. (War Amps/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge teen grateful for War Amps support

Intergenerational Garden coordinator Makenna Patrick accepts a cheque for $5,000 from Envision Financial Ridge Meadows branch manager Sherri Tongue. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge teaching garden is funded for another year with generous donation

RCMP logo
Witnesses sought after hit and run sends Maple Ridge man to hospital

Pitt Meadows council has approved putting its down detachment at Harris Road park. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows leaders chided over sneaking through RCMP building approval