Fire at Alouette Heights in Maple Ridge puts half of residents out of their units

A fire at the Alouette Heights supportive housing site in Maple Ridge left Coast Mental Health in need of temporary accommodations for its residents.

On Saturday afternoon there was a small contained fired in a tenant’s suite, according to Coast Mental Health spokesperson Susan Hancock.

The sprinklers were activated immediately to contain the fire, but resulted in significant water damage to other suites.

There are 46 units in the building, and about half of the tenants needed temporary accommodations. While some tenants may be able to return to their homes next week, others will remain in temporary accommodations until repairs are complete.

While Coast Mental Health management believes the fire was accidental, the official cause will not be stated until the fire inspector’s report is complete.

“We’re very thankful to the staff at the Maple Ridge Salvation Army during this emergency,” said Hancock. “Without hesitation they came to our rescue in providing blankets and food to tenants who had been evacuated from the building, and whom remained outside until temporary accommodations could be assigned.”

If the public would like to assist tenants of Alouette Heights, the organization is currently accepting in-kind donations of linens and bedding, warm clothing, toiletries and packaged food items, noted Hancock. These donations will be shared with tenants who may have lost personal property due to the water damage.

To make a donation to Coast Mental Health, please contact Susan Hancock, senior communications and community development at 604-675-2368 or susan.hancock@coastmentalhealth.com.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows