Fire at house on Creekside in Maple Ridge

There was a small fire inside a garage on Creekside on Tuesday. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire on Creekside Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., a call came in about a lot of dark smoke coming from inside a garage at a two-storey house. Occupants of the house had evacuated.

As firefighters arrived on scene, one of the residents was putting out a small fire in the open garage.

Firefighters reported the fire was quickly extinguished. Paramedics and police also arrived on scene.

More details as they become available.



