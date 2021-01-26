Fire at house on Creekside in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to a house fire on Creekside Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., a call came in about a lot of dark smoke coming from inside a garage at a two-storey house. Occupants of the house had evacuated.
As firefighters arrived on scene, one of the residents was putting out a small fire in the open garage.
Firefighters reported the fire was quickly extinguished. Paramedics and police also arrived on scene.
