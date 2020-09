Maple Ridge firefighters on scene at a fire at the modular housing on Royal Crescent. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Maple Ridge Fire Rescue is being called to a fire at the Royal Crescent temporary supportive modular housing on Tuesday morning.

The call came in at approximately 11:45 a.m., and the homeless shelter was in the process of being evacuated, as alarms were sounding.

Firefighters found an upholstered chair was on fire, and had been lifted out of the building.

More to come as details become available.



