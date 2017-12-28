Firefighters put out fire at Anita Place on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

Firefighters and ambulance were called to a fire at Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge, Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the call came in that a fire there was fully involved. It burned one tent and damaged another, said assistant fire chief Mark Smitton.

There was no one in the tent at the time, and the occupant is trying to be located, he added. Another resident of the camp was taken by ambulance to hospital for a precautionary checkup.

Fire Chief Howard Exner said last week that there are serious safety concerns at the camp, including the use of propane tanks inside tents for warmth.

One resident said that people sometimes steal fire extinguishers. However, he added that Maple Ridge Fire Rescue was on scene quickly.

 

The Maple Ridge fire department tapes off an area around the scene of a tent fire at Anita Place tent city on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Firefighters put out fire at Anita Place on Thursday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day
Next story
Coin collection found during renovation of Maple Ridge home

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

Coin collection found during renovation of Maple Ridge home

City tracked down former owners and re-united them with mementoes

People reach out to help Maple Ridge camp at Christmas

Strangers dropped by and gave what they could

Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

New lawyer for man charged in Langley double murder

Travis MacPhail is expected back in court in February.

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

Break of $900 a year for average working couple, other taxes going up

One dead following collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

A passenger is dead following crash that closed the Trans-Canada near Revelstoke, on Wednesday

5 to start your day

A pedestrian hit by a Canada Post truck, snow continues for the Fraser Valley and more

Calling 911 about a wrong nail polish colour tops worst calls of 2017: E-Comm

The emergency communications centre has released the worst 911 calls of the year

Most Read