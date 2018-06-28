Update: Fire call at Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Fire inside wall has been extinguished, police and firefighters investigating

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a fire at the Salvation Army building on Thursday evening.

They quickly put out a small fire in the cavity of the wall on the main floor, on the west side of the building, said assistant chief Bryan Vinje.

He said everyone made it out of the building safely.

“Crews did a good job quickly containing the fire to the room of origin,” Vinje said.

The call came in just before 5 p.m., and numerous firefighters and Ridge Meadows RCMP were on scene at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street.

According to a client, there was a smell of smoke, then light smoke was visible inside the building as fire alarms went off.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus were still investigating at 6 p.m., and had yet to determine whether people would be able to safely return to the building on Thursday night.

RCMP were interviewing people in the area.

The Salvation Army building includes areas for meal preparation and a shelter for homeless people.

One eastbound lane of the Lougheed Highway was blocked, and traffic moved slowly past the scene.

More details as they become available.