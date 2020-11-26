Firefighters on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house at the corner of 122 Avenue and 223 Street on Thursday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Abandoned house badly damaged Thursday morning

Maple Ridge firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning near the downtown.

An abandoned house at the corner of 122nd Avenue and 223rd Street was badly damaged by the blaze, but nobody appears to have been inside when the fire broke out, said deputy fire chief Michael Van Dop.

“It’s pretty significantly damaged. It had quite a bit if fire inside of the attic space,” he said.

The fire call came at about 7:30 a.m.

He said firefighters determined there was nobody inside, had the fire under control, and were soon inspecting the house wearing breathing apparatus. Smoke continued to billow out of the roof at 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and both gas and electrical service to the house had been turned off.

“We do know this house has been vacated. The windows and doors have been boarded,” he said.

“It could be squatter activity. The house is in a state of disrepair throughout.”

A neighbour said the house had been frequented by homeless people.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefirefightersmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the first weeks of 2021

Just Posted

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house at the corner of 122 Avenue and 223 Street on Thursday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Abandoned house badly damaged Thursday morning

Ryan and Jessica Jordan with baby Easton. (Special to the News)
Maple Ridge couple finds surrogate after posting plea online

Devon Olson’s New Year’s resolution was to change somebody else’s life ‘profoundly’

MLA Bob D’Eith handed out reusable masks with the provincial flag on them. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge – Mission MLA hands out masks

MLA Bob D’Eith handed out reusable masks to a number of organizations in Maple Ridge

Cumulative cases by local health area from January to October.
Bylaws ready to enforce mandatory masking

Compliance has been high in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows say officials

A mental health event for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be accessible via Zoom. (Black Press Media File)
Event to help Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors beat the blues of COVID-19 pandemic

Beyond the Blues is being hosted by the Seniors Network

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)
VIDEO: B.C. planning for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the first weeks of 2021

The question of who will get the vaccine first relies on Canada’s ethical framework

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Horgan is set to introduce his NDP government’s new cabinet Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP cabinet built to tackle pandemic, economic recovery, says former premier

Seven former NDP cabinet ministers didn’t seek re-election, creating vacancies in several high-profile portfolios

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Surrey’s Deb Antifaev

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Most Read