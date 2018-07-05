Ten-year-old boy shot last week in rural part of Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Firearm injury, isolated incident, say Maple Ridge police

Ten-year-old suffered gun shot wound but no threat to public safety

Maple Ridge police have provided an update to a shooting of a 10-year-old boy on June 29 and are assuring the public that it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say they’re no longer seeking any witnesses to the incident which happened at about 3:40 p.m., on 110th Avenue near 240th Street. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment but no update of his condition has been provided.

However, Mounties don’t want to comment further as they pursue the case.

“Thank you to those who have come forward and provided information,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

“We understand the public’s interest in this case however, releasing any further specifics in relation to this file, at this time, could jeopardize our investigation. We assure the public this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.”

Police said earlier that when they arrived at the scene they found the boy with a “firearms injury.”

The street is in a heavily treed area and semi-rural with long driveways. Neighbours said there was a heavy police presence in the area, including an emergency response team, immediately after the incident.

Previous story
Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant
Next story
UPDATE: Pipeline protesters removed from Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Just Posted

Firearm injury, isolated incident, say Maple Ridge police

Ten-year-old suffered gun shot wound but no threat to public safety

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Summer students at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society sacrifice plastics

Two summer student employees at depot are going plastic-free for July

Burrards tie Lakers, still in first

McDole has big game for hometown club

Physiotherapist recognized for health-care excellence at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Greg Prew acknowledged for his hard work and not giving up on patients

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

VIDEO: Nearly 80 cars vandalized in Vancouver’s west side

Investigators say smiley faces and letters were etched into cars

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

5 to start your day

A teen fatally struck by train in South Surrey, devastating fire in North Delta and more

Fire guts popular Kitsilano Mexican restaurant

Smoke filled the Vancouver-area neighbourhood and streets in the area are blocked to traffic as Topanga Cafe goes up in flames

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Most Read