(BC Wildfire Service)

(BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters double their efforts to battle massive wildfire along Coquihalla Highway

July Mountain blaze has burned more than 6,500 hectares

Nearly 60 firefighters are on the ground, battling the July Mountain wildfire north of Hope along the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the latest from the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the wildfire has burned an estimated 6,567 hectares about 45 kilometres southwest of Merritt. It crossed Highway 5 on Aug. 6 and helicopters have responded to the new activity.

Recent rainfall has curbed some wildfire activity, which firefighters were quick to take advantage of. 98 properties in Electoral Area N of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (the Kane Valley area) have been ordered to evacuate while 46 others are on evacuation alert.

RELATED: July Mountain wildfire jumps the Coquihalla Highway

Three helicopters and four heavy equipment units are also being used on the fire.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Canada to donate 10M unused Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to poor countries

Just Posted

Conflict with bears and hobby farmers has an issue according to the Conservation Officer Service. (THE NEWS/files)
WildSafeBC organizing electric fence workshop in Maple Ridge

The man was reportedly carrying a machete. (Google Maps/Special to The News)
Barricaded man draws large police presence in Maple Ridge

The two depot tours had 25 participants each attending to learn more about recycling. (RMRS/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Recycling Society adds another depot tour

Coun. Ahmed Yousef reads oath of office for city council. (The News files)
Yousef to run for Liberals in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge