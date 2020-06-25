Tavish Campbell photo

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

B.C.’s First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) is calling for an immediate end to open-net pen salmon farming in the province, following reports published by B.C. fish farm owners showing facilities across the province exceed government sea lice limits by 37 per cent.

The FNLC said a recent study also shows 94 per cent of sampled juvenile wild salmon migrating through the Discovery Islands were infected with the lethal parasite.

“We have known for years that open-net pen salmon farming is one of the main contributors to the massive decline in wild salmon stocks in this province,” said BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee in a press release.

“The federal and provincial governments have been taking a piecemeal approach to this problem, with long time frames for transition to closed containment pens, and only in a few places. We need to end salmon farming in our open oceans now to protect both wild salmon and Indigenous ways of being from extinction.”

Salmon stocks have steadily declined at rates alarming to all stakeholders and interest groups. A variety of contributing factors, separate from sea lice, include over-fishing, climate change, sediment from industrial forestry and natural disasters such as the 2029 Big Bar Slide.

The FNLC is comprised of the political executives of the BC Assembly of First Nations, First Nations Summit and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

The FNLC is holding a press teleconference today (June 25) to discuss their call for an end to open-net salmon farms.

More to come.

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

