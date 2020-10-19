First responders save 5 people from drug overdose at Surrey home

First responders saved five people from a drug overdose Saturday. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP credit quick action from Surrey Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Mounties with saving the lives of five people who were suffering from a drug overdose in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a news release, police say they responded to a report of a gas leak inside a residence on Oct. 17 at approximately 1:48 a.m.. Inside the home, police found five people who were unresponsive.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that there was no gas leak, but all of the parties had consumed drugs and, one by one, they all overdosed,” the release states.

“At the time of attendance, no drugs were located so it is not known what was consumed but as British Columbia Ambulance Service paramedics had to use upwards of 4 doses of Narcan on each party, it is believed to be a highly concentrated batch.”

Narcan is the brand name for Naloxone, which can be used to block of the effects of an opioid overdose.

Meanwhile, Fraser Health issued a warning about contaminated drugs – specifically cocaine – over the weekend.

In the alert, the health authority said there has been an increase in emergency room admissions for overdoses in the city.

Reports suggest that the overdoses have been connected to cocaine that is contaminated with an opioid, like fentanyl.

Fraser Health offered a number of suggestions for people who use substances, including to use less than they normally would; try using a small amount before taking a regular dose; do not use alone; carry naloxone; stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed; call 911 when something isn’t right.

