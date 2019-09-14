Fisherman gets 10 days for dragging live shark behind boat

Florida man will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanour animal cruelty

A Florida fisherman will spend five weekends in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanour animal cruelty for dragging a live shark by the tail from a boat.

The Bradenton Herald reports that Robert Benac III will also pay a $2,500 fine, perform 250 hours of service at an animal shelter and lose his fishing license for three years. He had been set to go on trial Thursday for felony aggravated cruelty to animals. A second man, Michael Wenzel, accepted a similar plea earlier.

The case gained national infamy when video surfaced of the men dragging the shark at high speeds behind their boat in 2017, shredding the animal. Other videos were found showing the men shooting a shark and pouring alcohol down the throats of live fish.

The Associated Press

READ MORE: Surfer spots large shark off Wickaninnish Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It’s time:’ Paralyzed Bronco returning to Humboldt for first time since crash
Next story
VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Just Posted

MacDuff’s Call: A fond memory, of an old-school teacher

A new year starts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Flames lose first game of new season

Maple Ridge junior Bs host White Rock Whalers Friday night

Maple Ridge Bears group hosts public forum Monday

Critical time to keep bears away from human conflict

Signs of recovery in real estate industry

Buyers lining up in Maple Ridge, summer sales close to normal

Maple Ridge homeless camp closes, works starts on park: city

Tent city residents in supportive housing

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

UFC returns to Vancouver on Saturday

Two B.C. fighters on the card featuring a main event of Cerrone vs. Gaethje

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Vancouver library loans out therapy dogs for 15-minute outings

Dogs will be available to borrow from the Canine Library on Saturday, Sept. 14

Most Read