Dan Gerak is calling for a ban on jet boats on the Pitt River. (Contributed)

Fishing guide calls for ban on jet boats

Pitt River salmon being killed by jet boats: Gerak

The operator of the Pitt River Lodge is among those call for a ban on jet boats on the river, in order to protect salmon.

Dan Gerak said studies done as early as the 1970s prove the high pressure water from jet boats kills the eggs left on gravel beds by spawning salmon.

“They are like giant pressure washers,” he said, explaining they can burst eggs open, or leave them damaged enough to kill the egg.

“It’s just like shaking a chicken’s egg before it hatches – you kill the chick.”

Gerak, who has been a fishing guide for 30 years, said the problem has been exacerbated by the increasing number of jet boats on the river. He sees as many as 40 some days. Most are carrying recreational boaters, who take advantage of new technology in boat building to creep through areas where there is just inches of water.

“They can go through really shallow water now – there’s no place they can’t go,” said Gerak.

The professional fisherman said the sockeye run on the upper Pitt used to be massive, but is now down to very few fish.

He said Fisheries and Oceans Canada knows of the problem, but are “passing the buck” on to Transport Canada, saying it is their jurisdiction to put any restrictions on boat engines. DFO should acknowledge this issue, the way their U.S. counterparts have, he asserted, adding it is one of the reasons Alaska enjoys stronger salmon runs than B.C., despite problems like climate change.

He said people would still be able to enjoy their jet boats on Pitt Lake, which is 16 miles long and deep enough that they do no harm.

READ ALSO: Will there be salmon five years from now?

Gerak said boats are also a safety concern, and the lack of policing on the river means many jet boaters are drinking and boating.

“I have pulled one jet boater body out and rescued dozens that could have died over the years,” he said. “They are constantly crashing in the shallow waters and flipping their boats in logging jams.”

The Lower Mainland Jet Boats social media page had a lot of reaction to Gerak’s complaint. Some said there have been strong salmon runs, that salmon spawn higher in the river, and asserting their rights to be there.

“I don’t support a full closure of boats but they definitely should be restricted by season or at least boat size to minimize damage to the eggs and fry,” wrote Matthew Bentley on the page. “People are going places they never have before with boats up there. It’s commonplace now to see boats past the second canyon in the last few years. Most of the people in jets are good operators but it’s the bad apples that are creating the problem.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentPitt MeadowsSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge

A community celebration is being planned when COVID-19 pandemic passes

Quintuple open heart surgery motivates Maple Ridge cyclist to ride for kids

Ron Paley has already cycled 226 km as part of Great Cycle Challenge to help fight kids cancers

Fishing guide calls for ban on jet boats

Pitt River salmon being killed by jet boats: Gerak

Pitt Meadows Museum reopening to the public

Museum has been closed since Mar. 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Horse fly masks needed for Maple Ridge therapeutic riding organization

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association needs masks to let their horses graze

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read