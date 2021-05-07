Five schools added to list of those with COVID-19 exposures

Surge in cases at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools

School sign at Pitt Meadows secondary, which is one of the schools in the district with a recent exposure to COVID-19. (The News files)

In the latter part of this school week, five new schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been listed by the Fraser Health Authority as having had COVID-19 exposures.

While these have been termed “exposure events” by the health authority, some involved multiple people who have been infected with the virus.

The newly listed schools, which all had confirmed cases of the virus late last week, are:

• Alexander Robinson elementary April 28 and 29

• Ecole Pitt Meadows elementary on April 29 and 30

• Edith McDermott elementary on April 28, 30, and May 3

• Fairview elementary on April 30

• Pitt Meadows secondary on April 29

The dates listed are the days when the schools were exposed.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

For more information, see fraserhealth.ca