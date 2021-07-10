(Pixabay photo)

Flair Airlines to offer low-cost flights to Las Vegas from Abbotsford Airport in October

8 Canadian cities getting new flights to U.S. destinations, one-way tickets between $79 to $109

A new low-cost flight to Las Vegas from Abbotsford Airport will be offered starting Oct. 31 until March 26, 2022.

Flair Airlines is expanding flights from Canadian to U.S. cities, with tickets starting between $79 to $109 for a one-way trip, according to a July 8 news release.

The company wants to have 50 aircraft operating in five years as part of their growth plan.

“The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the new route from YXX to McCarran International Airport will serve the growing community and region.

“We know that as COVID-19 restrictions lift, the Abbotsford International Airport and its service providers will continue to be an economic driver for our community and the region, offering convenient and low-cost flight options,” Braun said.

Flair Airlines will also be adding a low-cost flight from Vancouver to Palm Springs during the same period.

