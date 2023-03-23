Floating ‘log home’ moored in Maple Ridge

The floating home is a log house style construction on a former ferry hull. (Facebook Marketplace/Special to The News) The floating home is a log house style construction on a former ferry hull. (Facebook Marketplace/Special to The News) A sample of the craftsmanship shown in a spiral staircase. (Facebook Marketplace/Special to The News) The floating home during construction. (Facebook Marketplace/Special to The News)

At a time when people are willing to try living in tiny houses and school bus homes, a craftsman is floating a new housing option.

It’s moored in Maple Ridge.

A craftsman has created a log home style house on the hull of a decommissioned BC Ferries vessel, and the 900-square-foot one bedroom is being offered for $500,000.

It won’t be moored at the 240th docks permanently, and the vendor is up front about the fact that it must be moved. It may not be the solution to the housing crisis, but waterfront living is within reach.

Ethel Hunter lists the home on Facebook Marketplace.

“Constructed to a very high standard, designed and built as a floating home, from live edge timber and whole tree trunks, this home is one of a kind, and deserves your in person visit to fully appreciate its beauty and style,” writes Hunter.

Accommodations are on two levels, with main double doors at the north end overhung by the second floor and deck patio. There is an open-plan living area with kitchen, wet bar, living and dining area, and a wood-burning fireplace. There’s a unique spiral custom stairway to the upstairs, with a three-piece bathroom, a master bedroom, and an unfinished second bedroom.

“This is a one-of-a-kind home, guaranteed to make heads turn,” said Hunter.

Private showings are being offered by appointment.